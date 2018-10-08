AP Explains: How Brazil’s Bolsonaro used Trump tactics

Presidential frontrunner Jair Bolsonaro, of the Social Liberal Party, left, accompanied by his son Flavio Bolsonaro, flashes a thumbs up as he arrives to vote in the general election, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Brazilians choose among 13 candidates for president Sunday in one of the most unpredictable and divisive elections in decades. If no one gets a majority in the first round, the top two candidates will compete in a runoff. Silvia Izquierdo AP Photo