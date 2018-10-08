A Kurdish man carries a sleeping boy as refugees wait outside a police station in Aristotelous Square at the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Dozens of refugees and migrants have gathered outside a police station in Greece’s second largest city, waiting for hours to be formally arrested and gain temporary residence in the European Union country.
A Kurdish man carries a sleeping boy as refugees wait outside a police station in Aristotelous Square at the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Dozens of refugees and migrants have gathered outside a police station in Greece’s second largest city, waiting for hours to be formally arrested and gain temporary residence in the European Union country. Giannis Papanikos AP Photo
Waiting for arrest, migrants camp near Greek police station

The Associated Press

October 08, 2018 07:34 AM

THESSALONIKI, Greece

Several hundred asylum-seekers are camped outside a police station in Greece's second-largest city Thessaloniki, lining up to be arrested and formally processed, as a surge in illegal migration in northern Greece has overwhelmed authorities.

After sleeping on benches and patches of grass in a central square, the migrants formed a line Monday outside the police station, seeking a place at a migrant camp before the winter.

Greece is struggling to cope with a high number of asylum-seekers due to political resistance to settlement agreements within the European Union and ongoing arrivals from neighboring Turkey.

Last week, Amnesty International Secretary-General Kumi Naidoo visited migrant camp on the island of Lesbos. He described conditions there as "appalling " and called for an emergency winter evacuation to the mainland.

