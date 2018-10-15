India’s opposition youth demand accused minister resign

Indian policemen detain a Congress party worker during a protest against India’s junior external affairs minister M.J.Akbar in New Delhi, India, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. Akbar was accused by a dozen women of sexual misconduct when he was a newspaper editor, though he has denied any wrongdoing and has threatened to take legal action against the women, calling the allegations “false, baseless and wild” in a statement issued hours after he returned from an official trip to Africa. Manish Swarup AP Photo