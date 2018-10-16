‘Dark days’ over: Gambia launches truth, reconciliation body

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016 file photo, Gambia’s President Yahya Jammeh shows his inked finger before voting in Banjul, Gambia. Gambia has launched a truth, reconciliation and reparations commission, launched Monday Oct. 15, 2018, to lay bare abuses committed under the 22-year rule of former leader Yahya Jammeh, with President Adama Barrow declaring the country’s “dark days” are over. Jerome Delay, File AP Photo