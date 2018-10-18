Progressives say Seoul caved in denying asylum to Yemenis

In this Oct. 17, 2018, photo, South Korea’s Jeju Immigration Service director general Kim Do-kyoon comments on the status of the Yemeni asylum seekers at the Jeju Immigration Service in Jeju, South Korea. South Korean progressives are criticizing Seoul’s government for rejecting refugee status to nearly 400 asylum seekers from war-ravaged Yemen whose arrival in the southern resort island of Jeju earlier this year triggered an anti-immigration uproar. Yonhap via AP Baek Na-young