Young Catholics urge Vatican to issue inclusive LGBT message

Bishops attend a canonization ceremony in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. Pope Francis declared Pope Paul VI and slain Salvadoran Archbishop Oscar Romero saints, reciting in Latin the rite of canonization at the start of Mass in St. Peter’s Square. After hearing brief biographies of Paul, Romero and five other people canonized Sunday, Francis declared them saints and “decreed that they are to be venerated as such by the whole church.” ANSA via AP Giuseppe Lami