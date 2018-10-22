Kremlin concerned over Trump’s decision to leave arms treaty

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov smiles as he speaks to Madagascar’s Foreign Minister Eloi Maxime Alphonse Dovo during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Lavrov will meet with U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton for high-tension talks in Moscow, after President Donald Trump announced his intention to withdraw from a landmark nuclear weapons treaty. Alexander Zemlianichenko AP Photo