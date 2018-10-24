Irish gov’t approves excavation of orphanage mass grave site

In this photo taken on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone announces the forensic excavation of the site of a former mother and baby’s home in Tuam, at Government Buildings in Dublin. Ireland’s government has approved a forensic excavation of a Catholic-run orphanage where a mass grave containing the remains of hundreds of children was discovered. The excavation follows a report from a judge-led commission that confirmed underground chambers at the former Bon Secours Mother and Baby Home in Tuam, County Galway, contained “significant quantities of human remains.” PA via AP Niall Carson