Taliban: 5 freed from US military prison now in Qatar office

Mohammed Ismail Qasimyar, a member of a government peace council, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at his residence in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. A Taliban spokesman said Tuesday that five members of the Afghan Taliban who were freed from the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay in exchange for captured American army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl have joined the insurgent group’s political office in Qatar. But Qasimyar warned Washington against negotiating peace terms with the Taliban. Massoud Hossaini AP Photo