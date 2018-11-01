Brazil’s anti-graft judge Moro to become justice minister

The Brazilian judge at the center of one of the largest corruption investigations in history says he will become justice minister in the incoming government of President-elect Jair Bolsonaro.
The appointment will likely be hailed by Brazilians who want to see a crackdown on corruption. But it will also likely add to polarization: Many accuse Judge Sergio Moro of going after left-leaning politicians.
Moro confirmed the appointment after meeting with Bolsonaro Thursday. Moro said he saw an opportunity to make important anti-corruption reforms.
Launched in 2014, the "Car Wash" investigation into billions of dollars in bribes to politicians and other government officials has led to the jailing of many of the country's biggest names.
That list includes ex-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, convicted of corruption by Moro.
