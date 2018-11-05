Thousands march in support of Sri Lanka’s new government

Sri Lankan civil rights activists hold placards during a demonstration outside the official residence of ousted Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Nov 4, 2018. Ousted Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said Friday there is credible evidence that his replacement is attempting to buy support in Parliament ahead of an expected vote of confidence when it reconvenes. Lahiru Harshana AP Photo