Sri Lankan president: PM-related investigations to continue

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2015 file photo, Sri Lanka’s then-incoming President Maithripala Sirisena waves to supporters as he leaves the election secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka’s president on Sunday assured non-interference in ongoing investigations into abductions, killings of journalists and other crimes allegedly committed by those connected to the new prime minister and his Cabinet. Eranga Jayawardena, File AP Photo