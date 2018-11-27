Hundreds of bodies exhumed from mass grave in Syria’s Raqqa

This frame grab from a video provided on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, shows a Syrian worker of a Raqqa group checking human remains at the site of a mass grave believed to contain the bodies of civilians and Islamic State militants, in Raqqa. A local official in the city of Raqqa says more than 500 bodies have so far been exhumed from one of the largest mass graves discovered in the city. The northern Syrian city was once the de facto capital of the Islamic State group and was liberated in a campaign that ended more than a year ago, but rescuers and early recovery teams continue to locate mass graves scattered around the city. (AP Photo) AP