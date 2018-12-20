US envoy optimistic about N. Korea despite latest friction

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun, right, talks with South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, left, during a meeting at the Unification Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. North Korea said Thursday it will never unilaterally give up its nuclear weapons unless the United States first removes what Pyongyang called a nuclear threat. Pool Photo via AP Kim Hong-Ji