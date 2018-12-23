Nicaragua’s Ortega pushes ahead with crackdowns on dissent

In this Dec. 14, 2018 photo, National Police officers walk inside office of the independent media outlet Confidencial, in Managua, Nicaragua. “All Nicaraguans are vulnerable to the possibility that they fabricate charges from the laws they (the government) invented,” the founder of Confidencial, Carlos Fernando Chamorro says. “No one is safe here. The law protects no one because in Nicaragua there is not rule of law.” Alfredo Zuniga AP Photo