Mexico: Helicopter crash claims Puebla governor, ex-governor

FILE - In this July 4, 2010 file photo, Rafael Moreno Valle, candidate of the "Compromiso por Puebla" party coalition, flashes two thumbs up after casting his vote during state elections in Puebla, Mexico. Moreno Valle, who went on to win the 2010 gubernatorial race, died in what local media are reporting as a helicopter crash on Christmas Eve, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, along with his wife Martha Erika Alonso, who is currently the governor of Puebla. Joel Merino, File AP Photo