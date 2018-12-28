Boat with 300 migrants arrives in Spain after week at sea

A migrant child is carried from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue vessel, after being rescued Dec. 21, in the Central Mediterranean Sea, to disembark in the port of Crinavis in Algeciras, Spain, Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. The Proactiva Open Arms aid boat carrying over 300 migrants rescued at sea, has ended a weeklong journey across the western Mediterranean Sea to dock at the Spanish port of Algeciras on Friday, after other European nations closed their ports to the ship. Olmo Calvo AP Photo