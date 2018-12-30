AP PHOTOS: Election Day in 600-year-old Bangladesh city

A Bangladeshi polling official waits for voters next to a ballot box at a polling station in the ancient city of Panam Nagar, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) southeast of Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. People in Bangladesh voted Sunday in parliamentary elections seen as a referendum on what critics call Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's increasingly authoritarian rule, amid complaints from both ruling party and opposition activists of attacks on supporters and candidates. Sixteen people were reportedly killed in election-related violence. Anupam Nath AP Photo