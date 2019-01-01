World

Brazil’s Bolsonaro to take power amid high hopes and fears

By MAURICIO SAVARESE Associated Press

January 01, 2019 12:00 AM

A supporter shows a T-shirt with the name of the Brazil's President-elect Jair Bolsonaro, prior to Bolsonaro's Tuesday's inauguration ceremony, in Brasília, Brazil, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. The Secretary of Public Security in Brasilia said that they are expecting as many as 500,000 people to attend the ceremony.
A supporter shows a T-shirt with the name of the Brazil's President-elect Jair Bolsonaro, prior to Bolsonaro's Tuesday's inauguration ceremony, in Brasília, Brazil, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. The Secretary of Public Security in Brasilia said that they are expecting as many as 500,000 people to attend the ceremony. Raimundo Pacco AP Photo
A supporter shows a T-shirt with the name of the Brazil's President-elect Jair Bolsonaro, prior to Bolsonaro's Tuesday's inauguration ceremony, in Brasília, Brazil, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. The Secretary of Public Security in Brasilia said that they are expecting as many as 500,000 people to attend the ceremony. Raimundo Pacco AP Photo
SAO PAULO

Former Brazilian army captain Jair Bolsonaro is taking office as president Tuesday promising to overhaul many aspects of life in Latin America's largest nation.

He is no longer the outsider mocked by fellow lawmakers for his far-right positions, constant use of expletives and even casual dressing.

Bolsonaro rose to power on an anti-corruption and pro-gun agenda that has energized Brazilian conservatives and hard-right supporters after four consecutive presidential election wins by the left-leaning Workers' Party.

He is the latest of several far-right leaders around the world who have come to power by riding waves of anger at the establishment and promises to ditch the status quo.

Brasilia will be under tight security, with 3,000 police patrolling the event. Military tanks, fighter jets and even anti-aircraft missiles will also be deployed.

  Comments  