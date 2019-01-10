Pompeo in Egypt amid concerns over US Mideast policy

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and his wife Susan, right, are greeted by Assistant Foreign Minister For North and South American Affairs, Reda Habeeb Ibrahim Zaki , second from left, and Charge d'Affaires for the US Embassy in Egypt, Tom Goldberger at they arrive at Cairo International Airport in Cairo, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. Pool Photo via AP Andrew Caballero-Reynolds