Spain’s far-right Vox party allies with mainstream rivals

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018 file photo, Spain's far-right Vox Party President Santiago Abascal, arrives at a party rally in Murcia, Spain. Spain's new far-right Vox party is edging toward the political mainstream, dropping its more extremist positions to help form a regional government in Andalucia, according to a new political alliance announced late Wednesday Jan. 9, 2019. Emilio Morenatti, FILE AP Photo