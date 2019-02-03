Venezuela’s Guaido urges military defections amid protests

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, center, who has declared himself the interim president of Venezuela, greets supporters as he arrives at a demonstration demanding the resignation of President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. Momentum is growing for Venezuela's opposition movement led by Guaido, who has called supporters back into the streets for nationwide protests Saturday, escalating pressure on Maduro to step down. Juan Carlos Hernandez AP Photo