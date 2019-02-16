Retired Indian general urges caution against Pakistan strike

Sanju, right, and Sanjana, wife and sister respectively of paramilitary soldier Mahesh Yadav, who was killed in Thursday's explosion in Kashmir, mourn at their home in Tudihar, some 56 kilometers east of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. The death toll from a car bombing on a paramilitary convoy in Indian-controlled Kashmir has climbed to at least 40, becoming the single deadliest attack in the divided region's volatile history, security officials said Friday. Rajesh Kumar Singh AP Photo