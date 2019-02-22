French national faces Myanmar court on drone flying charge

Arthur Desclaux sits in the back of a police car as it arrives at court in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. The French national appeared in court after being arrested two weeks ago for allegedly flying a drone close to the country's vast parliament complex. Desclaux faces a charge under the Illegal Export-Import Act and could be jailed for up to three years if convicted. Aung Shine Oo AP Photo