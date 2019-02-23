The Latest: Nigeria’s leader already claiming election win

Electoral officials carry ballot boxes before the Presidential and National Assembly election in Yola, Nigeria, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Africa's most populous country goes to the polls on Saturday to decide whether President Muhammadu Buhari deserves a second term. While more than 70 people are running to lead Nigeria, the close race comes down to Buhari and a billionaire former vice president, Atiku Abubakar. Sunday Alamba AP Photo