Okinawa referendum rejects relocation for US military base

People take a look at a copy of a local newspaper reporting a referendum in Naha, Okinawa, Japan, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. The people of Okinawa voted Sunday on a plan for a U.S. military base relocation in a referendum that will send a message on how they feel about housing American troops in Japan, who many see as a burden on the group of tiny southwestern islands. The headline reads "New Base, Opposition majority."(Kyodo News via AP)