Senior Taliban leaders in Qatar for talks with US envoy

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2019, file photo, Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad approaches the microphone to speak on the prospects for peace at the U.S. Institute of Peace, in Washington. Senior Taliban leaders, including one of the group's founders, have arrived in Qatar for another round of talks with Washington's special envoy tasked with finding a negotiated solution to Afghanistan's protracted war. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo