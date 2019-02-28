Pakistan, India trade fire in Kashmir; villagers flee homes

Pakistani Kashmiris flee the town of Chakoti which is about 3 miles, 5 km, from the Pakistan Indian border, following the intense exchange of fire between Pakistan and India, at the Line of Control in Pakistani Kashmir, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Pakistan's military said Wednesday it shot down two Indian warplanes in the disputed region of Kashmir and captured two pilots, raising tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals to a level unseen in 20 years. M.D. Mughal AP Photo