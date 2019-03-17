Panathinaikos-Olympiakos game abandoned after clashes

Panathinaikos' players leave the pitch as they trying to avoid teargas thrown by the police during clashes with fans, inside the Athens' Olympic stadium, in Athens, Sunday, March 17, 2019. The derby between Greek league archrivals Panathinaikos and Olympiakos has been abandoned after a small number of Panathinaikos fans clashed with police outside Athens' Olympic stadium. (InTime Sports via AP) AP