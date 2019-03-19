Christchurch harbored white supremacists before massacre

In this Saturday, March 16, 2019, file photo, flowers lay at a memorial near the Masjid Al Noor mosque for victims in last week's shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand. The leafy New Zealand city where a self-proclaimed racist fatally shot 50 people at mosques during Friday prayers is known for its picturesque meandering river and English heritage. For decades, the southern city of Christchurch also has been the center of the country's small but persistent white supremacist movement. Vincent Yu, File AP Photo