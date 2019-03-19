Kazakhstan’s president steps down after 30 years

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 19, 2018 file photo, Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev arrives for an EU-ASEM summit in Brussels. The president of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, who has ruled the oil-rich ex-Soviet nation for nearly three decades, announced his resignation in a televised address to the nation on Tuesday March 19, 2019. Olivier Matthys, File AP Photo