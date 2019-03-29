Lebanon PM returns to Beirut after heart procedure in Paris

FILE -- In this May, 11, 2018 file photo, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, waves to his supporters at his house in downtown Beirut, Lebanon. According to his office, Hariri, 48, was admitted to a Paris hospital Monday, March 25, 2019, where he underwent an hour-long angioplasty procedure, used to treat blocked arteries. Hariri is expected to be discharged Monday. Bilal Hussein, File AP Photo