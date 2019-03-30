Liberal upstart Caputova elected 1st Slovak female president

In this file picture taken on Saturday, March 16, 2019, Presidential candidate Maros Sefcovic prepares to cast his vote at a polling station during the first round of the presidential election in Bratislava, Slovakia. Slovakia could get its first woman president as voters elect a new head of state on Saturday March 30. The leading contenders are Zuzana Caputova, an environmental activist who is in favor of gay rights and opposes a ban on abortion in this conservative Roman Catholic country, and Maros Sefcovic, an establishment figure who is the European Commission Vice-President. File AP Photo/Petr David Josek