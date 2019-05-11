3 gunmen open fire at hotel in SW Pakistan, killing guard

Pakistani officials say three insurgents armed with rifles and grenades have attacked a hotel in the southwestern coastal town of Gwadar, triggering a shootout in which one hotel guard was killed.

In a statement, the military said the attack on the Pearl Continental hotel took place Saturday and that all the guests were safely evacuated.

A Baluch separatist group, the Baluch Liberation army, claimed responsibility in a statement.

The hotel is located near the port at Gwadar, which was built by Pakistan with China's help in recent years.

Gwadar lies about 700 kilometers (435 miles) southwest of Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province. The region has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by separatists who demand a greater share of the province's natural gas and mineral resources.