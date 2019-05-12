Here’s how you can live on a yacht — and get paid $1,300 a week to do it

Watch yacht smoothly cruise gorgeous Lake Tahoe under snow-capped mountains with hardly a soul around Placer County Sheriff's Marine 6 crew posted beautiful footage on April 8, 2019, of the elegant 55-foot art-deco Thunderbird yacht cruising Lake Tahoe's serene waters. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Placer County Sheriff's Marine 6 crew posted beautiful footage on April 8, 2019, of the elegant 55-foot art-deco Thunderbird yacht cruising Lake Tahoe's serene waters.

If you’ve always dreamed of life on a luxury yacht, this company may have your dream job.

HushHush, a luxury goods company based in London, seeks someone to spend a week at a time living on yachts around the world and writing detailed reviews, according to a job listing on its site.

“There are obvious perks to the job; you’ll live, sleep, eat and shower on a yacht for a week, but during that week, we’ll need you to test everything on the yacht,” the listing says. “This means every plug socket, door, bed, shower, tap – everything to make sure that the yacht is up to our standards.”

The applicant must be 21 years old and have a passport, plus plenty of free time, because the company may tap you at a moment’s notice to fly around the world to try out a new yacht, the listing notes.

“We also need you to be reliable, hard-working, have an eye for detail and a flair for writing detailed and high quality reviews,” reads the listing. “You do not need experience of yachts, but if you do, that will give you an advantage.”

The job pays 1,000 British pounds per review, or about $1,300, meaning you can potentially earn up to $65,000 writing 50 reviews a year.

“We need someone who is reliable, hard-working and has an eye for detail; we’re expecting them to find things that no one else would notice,” said Aaron Harpin, HushHush.com founder.

