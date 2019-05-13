Nazi victims’ remains to be buried in ceremony in Berlin

The remains of victims of the Nazis that were used for medical experiments will be buried in Berlin more than seven decades years after the end of Adolf Hitler's dictatorship.

Some 300 microscopic tissue samples belonging to resistance fighters, mostly women, who were executed during the Third Reich and then used for experiments will be laid to rest Monday at a cemetery in the capital.

The remains belong to resistance fighters executed at Berlin's Ploetzensee prison. More than 2,800 people were killed at Ploetzensee and most victims' bodies were dissected afterward at a Berlin university's anatomy institute.

In 2016, the tissue samples were discovered by the descendants of the anatomist Hermann Stieve, who worked on bodies of Third Reich opponents. They were handed over to a memorial group.