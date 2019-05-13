Thousands protest rape of 3-year-old in Indian Kashmir

Thousands of people have taken to the streets in Indian-controlled Kashmir to protest the alleged rape of a 3-year-old girl by a neighbor who lured her to a school bathroom.

Top local administrator Baseer Khan said on Monday that police arrested the suspect in Sumbal town and a fast-track inquiry is underway.

Police said the girl was hospitalized in critical condition on May 8 but her condition has stabilized.

Protests erupted Sunday and spread to new towns and villages Monday after the suspect's family produced a school-issued birth certificate giving his age as 13. The protesters claimed it was a fake birth certificate produced by the family to show him as a juvenile and save him from a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The protesters said the suspect is not less than 20 and he worked in a motor repair workshop. The area is 30 kilometers (20 miles) north of Srinagar, the main city in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir.

Police said they were questioning the school principal who issued the birth certificate.

India has been shaken by a series of sexual assaults in recent years, including the gang rape and murder of a student on a moving New Delhi bus in 2012. That attack galvanized a country where widespread violence against women had long been quietly accepted.

While the government has passed a series of laws increasing punishment for rape, it's rare for more than a few weeks to pass without another brutal sexual assault being reported.