Spain: 5 Catalan separatist prisoners escorted to Parliament

Catalan politicians Josep Rull, left, Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Turull, right, leave after collecting their credentials at the Spanish parliament in Madrid, Spain, Monday, May 20, 2019. The five separatist leaders on trial for Catalonia's 2017 secession attempt who were elected to the Spanish Parliament in April 28 elections have been escorted by police to pick up their official credentials. The five, along with other defendants, are being held in pre-trial jail. They face several years in prison if found guilty of rebellion. AP Photo

The five separatist leaders on trial for Catalonia's 2017 secession attempt who were elected to the Spanish Parliament last month have picked up their official credentials under police escort.

The Supreme Court allowed the five to get their credentials on Monday and attend the opening session of the new Parliament on Tuesday.

However, it will not allow them to participate in any meetings or speak to the press while at the Parliament in Madrid.

Former Catalan regional vice president Oriol Junqueras and three other high-profile separatists won seats in the Lower Chamber, while Raül Romeva won a seat in the Senate.

The five, along with others, are being held in prison pending trial. They face several years in prison if found guilty of rebellion.