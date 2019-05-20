Official count shows Widodo reelected as Indonesian leader

FILE - In this April 17, 2019, file photo, Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo shows his ballot before voting at a polling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. The official count from last month's Indonesian presidential election shows President Joko Widodo won 55.5% of the vote, the Election Commission said Tuesday, May 21, 2019, securing him a second term. AP Photo

The official count from last month's Indonesian presidential election shows President Joko Widodo won 55.5% of the vote, the Election Commission said Tuesday, securing him a second term.

The formal result from the April 17 election was almost the same as the preliminary "quick count" results drawn from a sample of polling stations on election day.

Widodo's challenger for a second time, former general Prabowo Subianto, has refused to accept defeat and declared himself the winner last month.

Thousands of police and soldiers are on high alert in the capital Jakarta, anticipating protests from Subianto's supporters.

Subianto has alleged massive election fraud in the world's third-largest democracy but hasn't provided any credible evidence. Votes are counted publicly and the commission posts the tabulation form from each polling station on its website, allowing for independent verification.

Counting was completed just before midnight and the Election Commission announced the results early Tuesday before official witnesses from both campaigns.

"We reject the results of the presidential election," said Azis Subekti, one of the witnesses for Subianto. "This refusal is a moral responsibility for us to not give up the fight against injustice, fraud, arbitrariness, lies, and any actions that will harm democracy."

Under Indonesia's election law, Subianto can dispute the results at the Constitutional Court.

He and members of his campaign team have said they will mobilize "people power" for days of street protests rather than appeal to the court because they don't believe it will provide justice.

In a video released after results were announced, Subianto again refused to concede defeat but called on supporters to refrain from violence.

Police this month have arrested 31 Islamic militants they say planned to set off bombs during expected street protests against the election result.