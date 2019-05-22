Syria insurgents recapture village from government forces

FILE - In this May 3, 2019 file photo, provided by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows smoke rising after Syrian government and Russian airstrikes that hit the town of al-Habeet, southern Idlib, Syria. Russia said Sunday, May 19, 2019, that Syrian government forces have unilaterally ceased fire in the northern Idlib province, the last major rebel stronghold. Fighting erupted in Idlib last month, effectively shattering a cease-fire negotiated by Russia and Turkey that had been in place since September. (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP, File) AP

Syrian activists and rebels say opposition fighters have recaptured a village on the edge of their stronghold in northwestern Syria.

Naji al-Mustafa, a spokesman for armed factions, says the fighters regained control of Kfar Nabuda on Wednesday in an overnight counteroffensive, driving government forces from areas they captured earlier this month.

Government forces had seized Kfar Nabuda on May 8, cutting into rebel-held territory.

The clashes erupted on April 30, wrecking a cease-fire brokered by Russia and Turkey last September and raising fears of a wider government offensive.

The last major rebel-held area in Syria, in the northwestern Idlib province and parts of neighboring Hama, is home to some 3 million people.