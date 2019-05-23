Theresa May hunkers down as premiership enters its end stage

In this image made available by UK Parliament, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London, Wednesday, May 22, 2019. British Prime Minister Theresa May dug in Wednesday against a growing push by both rivals and former allies to remove her from office as her attempts to lead Britain out of the European Union appeared to be headed for a dead end. Mark Duffy

British Prime Minister Theresa May is hunkered down with close allies as she considers whether to give in to relentless pressure to resign, or fight on to save her Brexit plan and her premiership.

May's fate looked sealed on Thursday after the resignation of Cabinet minister Andrea Leadsom, who quit saying she could not support the EU withdrawal bill that May plans to introduce to Parliament.

Conservative lawmakers want May to agree Friday that she will quit. If not, they are likely to try to topple her.

Lawmakers have already rejected May's divorce deal with EU three times, and Britain's long-scheduled departure date of March 29 passed with the country still in the bloc.

Many Conservatives blame May for the delay, and believe she is now an obstacle to Brexit.