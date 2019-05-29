Family, lawyer say Egypt has rearrested Al-Jazeera reporter

This undated photo provided by Al-Jazeera shows journalist Mahmoud Hussein in Cairo, Egypt. An Egyptian court on Thursday, May 23, 2019 has ordered the release of Hussein, detained since 2016 on allegations of spreading false news and defaming Egypt’s reputation. Hussein, an Egyptian journalist working for the Qatar-based satellite network, was detained at the Cairo airport in December 2016, when he arrived on a family vacation from Doha. (Al-Jazeera via AP) AP

The family and lawyer of Al-Jazeera journalist Mahmoud Hussein, who was ordered released last week after more than two years in detention on accusations of spreading false news, say he's been rearrested.

Under Egyptian procedure and following last week's order, Hussein had been transferred from jail to a police station to await his release.

But his lawyer, Gama Eid, said on Wednesday that instead of being freed, Hussein was apparently ordered detained again in a separate case. Eid says he doesn't know what the new charges are.

Hussein's family says the new case dates from last year, when he was already in detention.

Hussein, an Egyptian working for the Qatar-based satellite network, was detained at the Cairo airport in December 2016, when he arrived on a family vacation from Doha.