Poland’s democracy anniversary exposes political divisions

Gdansk Shipyard workers lay flowers at a monument to workers slain during 1970 anti-communist protests as they mark 30 years since partly-free elections that ousted communists from power in Poland and started a chain reaction in the region, in Gdansk, Poland, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. AP Photo

Poland marked Tuesday the 30-year anniversary of partly-free elections that contributed to the fall of communism, with the country still divided over its legacy.

The country's liberal opposition argues that the 1989 vote was a milestone event in Poland's transition into a European democracy. In that election, communist authorities made a portion of parliamentary seats available to candidates from the Solidarity movement that had opposed the regime during the 1980s.

In the election, Poles voted heavily for Solidarity candidates over communists in a clear sign that they wanted a change of power. That election accelerated the fall of communism in Poland later in 1989, and fueled the wave of revolutions in eastern Europe over the following year or two.

Leaders from Poland's right-wing Law and Justice government say the 1989 elections were flawed as they stemmed from a deal that allowed the communists to preserve some influence under democracy.

That argument holds little sway with the government's opponents who argue that under Law and Justice hard-earned changes are now under threat, notably the country's relationship with the European Union.

Many of the government's opponents, who include former president Lech Walesa and top European Union official and former Polish prime minister Donald Tusk, were celebrating the milestone with a debate, a ceremonial declaration and a cake in Gdansk, the cradle of the pro-democracy Solidarity movement in the 1980s.

"We would not be celebrating democracy today if it had not been for those elections," Walesa said. "The people in power now should also remember they would not be there if not for that victory."

The ruling Law and Justice party was holding observances in Warsaw that included a ceremonial session of the Senate, attended by President Andrzej Duda, and public concerts.

They argue that Poland's transition to democracy and economic development could have been more rapid had the communist legacy been cut at the start. A key component of the government's political strategy is to discredit and remove from public life people who, they say, were linked to the communist and the early post-communist era, including Walesa.