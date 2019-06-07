German woman faces Islamic State-linked terrorism charges

Federal prosecutors say a 32-year-old German woman faces terrorism charges for joining the Islamic State group in Syria.

Carla-Josephine S., whose last name wasn't released for privacy reasons, is also charged with child endangerment resulting in death and other offenses, prosecutors said Friday.

She's accused of taking her three children to Syria in 2015.

Prosecutors say she joined the Islamic State group and lived in one of their facilities.

Her children underwent IS ideological indoctrination, and her son took paramilitary training before he was killed in 2018 when their compound was bombed.

Unable to convince her husband to join her, S. in 2016 married an IS fighter from Somalia and took paramilitary training herself.

She was arrested upon her return to Germany in April. Prosecutors wouldn't give any details about her daughters.