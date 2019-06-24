Ethiopia hunts for plotter of failed coup in Amhara region

Ethiopians follow the news on television at a cafe in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Sunday, June 23, 2019. Ethiopia's government foiled a coup attempt in a region north of the capital and the country's military chief was shot dead, the prime minister Abiy Ahmed said Sunday in a TV announcement. AP Photo

Ethiopian security is hunting for the leader of the failed coup in the northern Amhara region where security is tight, as well as in the capital, Addis Ababa.

An internet shutdown remains in force across the country, following the assassinations of Amhara's governor and an adviser in the regional capital, Bahir Dar, Saturday. Later in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia's military chief was shot dead by his own bodyguard who also killed a visiting retired general.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that Brig. Gen. Asamnew Tsige masterminded the plot. Ethiopian officials said that Asamnew has not yet been arrested.

Ethiopian military have set up checkpoints in the capital and in the Amhara region.

Flags are flying at half-mast Monday which has been declared a day of national mourning following the four killings.