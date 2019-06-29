World
Iraq says it deserves more global support in rebuilding
Iraq's prime minister says his country's sacrifices fighting the Islamic State group mean it deserves greater support in its reconstruction efforts from the international community.
Adel Abdul-Mahdi made his comments Saturday during a meeting with a visiting U.N. Security Council members' delegation, the first such visit to Iraq.
Iraq declared victory against IS in July 2017, after its military regained control of the country's second-largest city, Mosul, three years after it was seized by extremists bent on building a global caliphate.
The war against IS left many Iraqi cities, towns and villages destroyed and Iraq has been struggling to reconstruct them.
International donors pledged $30 billion to help rebuild Iraq last year, far short of the estimated $88.2 billion needed.
