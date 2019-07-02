Sri Lankan AG question why 2 officials haven’t been arrested

Sri Lankan prosecutors have asked police to explain why two former top officials have not been arrested for alleged negligence leading to the Easter bombings that killed 250 people at churches and hotels.

The attorney general's department said in a letter Monday to acting police chief C.D Wickremaratne that it had ordered former Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando and former police chief Pujith Jayasundara named as suspects because a presidential commission of inquiry found grounds to charge the two officials for dereliction of duties and criminal negligence.

State-owned Daily News reported that police sought to question Fernando and Jayasundara but both had been admitted to hospitals.

They were previously placed on compulsory leave.

Since the suicide attacks on April 21, the government has said it has intelligence about the plot beforehand.