Thai authorities urged to investigate attacks on activists

Pro-democracy leader Sirawith Seritiwat is hospitalized following last week's attack in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Rights groups are urging local authorities to investigate attacks against pro-democracy activists after one was beaten and left unconscious on a sidewalk last week. AP Photo

Rights groups are urging Thai authorities to investigate attacks against pro-democracy activists after the latest case in which a student was beaten and left unconscious on a sidewalk.

Amnesty International submitted open letters to Thailand's defense minister and its police commissioner Wednesday asking they bring to justice attackers against three vocal pro-democracy activists who have faced physical abuse on multiple occasions since the military seized power in a coup in 2014.

Authorities have so far failed to investigate the violence. The ruling junta has actively cracked down on dissent and political discussions while it enacted new election laws that favored its leader, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, in elections in March.

Amnesty says the attacks against the activists "appear to fit a pattern of systemic violence."