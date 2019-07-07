Afghan officials say car bomb kills 3, wounds 72

Injured boys receive treatment in a hospital after a car bomb attack in Ghazni province, central Afghanistan, Sunday, July 7, 2019. Afghan officials say a car bomb in central Afghanistan has killed a few people and wounded dozens of people, many of them students attending a nearby school. AP Photo

Afghan officials say a car bomb in central Afghanistan has killed three people and wounded 72 others, many of them students attending a nearby school.

Hasan Raza Yousafi, a provincial council member, says the target of Sunday's suicide attack was an intelligence unit compound in Ghazni, the capital of the province of the same name.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed claimed responsibility saying several intelligence agents were killed. Officials have not confirmed any deaths among government intelligence employees.

The attack comes as an all-Afghan two-day conference that includes the Taliban begins in Doha in an effort to find an end to Afghanistan's relentless wars.

U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said the latest round of talks with the Taliban, also in Doha, were the most productive ever.