Death toll from storm in northern Greece rises to 6

Greek authorities say the death toll from a powerful storm in northern Greece has increased to six, after an injured child died overnight.

Emergency services officials said Thursday that around 65 people had been injured, of whom 35 were hospitalized after the storm hit the northern Halkidiki region late Wednesday, toppling trees and power pylons, cutting power and blocking roads.

Two of those who died were killed when high winds overturned their recreational vehicle, while another two — the child who died overnight and his mother — were hit by an outdoor restaurant's lean-to roof that collapsed. Another two were killed by falling trees.

A state of emergency was declared in the region, a three-finger peninsula near the northern city of Thessaloniki popular with tourists in the summer.